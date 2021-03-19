5,801 plaints of code violations received

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vigil, the mobile app launched by the Election Commission as a platform for citizens to file complaints regarding any violation of the model code of conduct (MCC), is a hit among voters in Ernakulam. According to an official statement, 5,801 complaints have been received so far via the app in the district. On Thursday alone, 854 complaints were received.

Officials said they removed 30,905 illegal posters and campaign boards so far from the district based on these complaints. The mobile app allows every citizen or voter in a constituency to report breach of the code of conduct. Citizens can take a photo, audio or video as evidence of the violation and upload it to the app.