STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Experts stress on ayurveda’s global reach

Experts attending the fourth Global Ayurveda Festival in the capital have stressed the need for expanding the operations of AYUSH department in foreign countries to popularise ayurveda.

Published: 19th March 2021 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Ayurveda

Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Experts attending the fourth Global Ayurveda Festival in the capital have stressed the need for expanding the operations of AYUSH department in foreign countries to popularise ayurveda. The delegates observed that while ayurveda and other Indian systems of medicine are gaining popularity in Europe and Arab countries, the absence of insurance coverage and lack of professional training are hindering the sector’s progress in the country. 

The AYUSH department should explore the possibility for ayurveda treatment with the cooperation of modern medicine hospitals. Two speakers, Dr Michael Dixon and Dr Isaac Mathai, called for more research on the ancient alternative medicine system with the support of Indian Institute of Sciences.

Dr Isaac, managing director of Soukya Institute, said that India must take the lead for creating a new health care model. He added that India can develop a new healthcare model by combining  modern science and traditional science. The festival will conclude on Friday. The programme saw the participation of 35 internationally renowned scientists and around 150 scientists working in the country. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp