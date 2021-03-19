Experts stress on ayurveda’s global reach

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Experts attending the fourth Global Ayurveda Festival in the capital have stressed the need for expanding the operations of AYUSH department in foreign countries to popularise ayurveda. The delegates observed that while ayurveda and other Indian systems of medicine are gaining popularity in Europe and Arab countries, the absence of insurance coverage and lack of professional training are hindering the sector’s progress in the country.

The AYUSH department should explore the possibility for ayurveda treatment with the cooperation of modern medicine hospitals. Two speakers, Dr Michael Dixon and Dr Isaac Mathai, called for more research on the ancient alternative medicine system with the support of Indian Institute of Sciences.

Dr Isaac, managing director of Soukya Institute, said that India must take the lead for creating a new health care model. He added that India can develop a new healthcare model by combining modern science and traditional science. The festival will conclude on Friday. The programme saw the participation of 35 internationally renowned scientists and around 150 scientists working in the country.