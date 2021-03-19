HC: Give preference to PSC rankholders in contractual postings

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has ordered that while effecting appointments to the temporary posts of university assistants, either through contractual appointment or on a daily wage basis, the university shall give preference to candidates included in the lists prepared by the PSC for appointment to regularly sanctioned posts of university assistants.

The notifications issued by the university calling for applicants to such temporary posts should clearly indicate that due preference will be given to candidates empanelled in the current rank list. The court made it clear that they will have no claim whatsoever to any regularisation or permanent absorption solely based on such engagement.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by C V Biju of Koothattukulam, who was included in the rank list prepared by PSC. He contended that though there was a valid rank list in force, the Cochin University of Science and Technology had created 42 temporary posts of university assistants. The Single Judge had dismissed his plea and justified the action of the university in appointing contract employees. The court noted that the rank list in which the petitioner included had already expired.

However, some of the temporary posts of university assistants were created when the rank list was valid. The university contended that the mode of appointment, through the PSC, was applicable only for filling up regular sanctioned posts, and the temporary posts were ordinarily filled through contract appointments.

The court also directed the university to accommodate the petitioner in the vacancy that would arise on April 21, 2021, or thereafter, in the temporary post of university assistant, either on a daily wage basis or on a contract basis.