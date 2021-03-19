In Tripunithura, Sabarimala takes centre stage

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: If bar bribery scam involving K M Mani and K Babu led to victory of LDF candidate M Swaraj in Tripunithura in 2016 assembly polls, the political equations that changed following Jose K Mani’s entry into LDF has given the fight between Babu and Swaraj a new dimension centred on Sabarimala sentiments.

Jose’s decision to become an ally of the LDF after burying the hatchet with the front that vehemently targeted his father K M Mani in the bar bribery scam, has come as a blessing to Babu who is making a comeback as UDF candidate in Tripunithura which he had held continuously from 1991 to 2011. In fact, the LDF has found itself in a sticky situation unable to rake up bar bribery scam as an election plank to target Babu.

While UDF claims that Sabarimala has become main political discussion in the constituency known for its rich cultural heritage and has majority Hindu votes followed by Christians and Muslims, the LDF says that Sabarimala issue was a closed chapter as they had already made their stand clear on it. “The voters in the constituency know Babu very closely and he has been working along with the people for the last five years. People of Tripunithura are hurt by repeated statements of Swaraj on Sabarimala. It’s a sure shot victory for Babu.

The political discussion is all about Sabarimala and the open support by former Sabarimala chief priest Ezhikkodu Sasidharan Namboothiri to Babu has been well received by the voters,” said UDF district chairman Dominic Presentation. UDF camp sounded confident of Babu’s victory saying that Swaraj could win only with a margin of 4467 votes against Babu in 2016.

LDF district convenor George Edaparathy said the UDF has been cooking stories to play Sabarimala card. “There is no point in stirring up the Sabarimala issue to target the LDF because we have already made our stand clear when the Supreme Court order came. Swaraj will surely retain the seat,” he said. BJP too is hoping to script victory in the constituency riding high on Sabarimala emotion. “Voters of Tripunithura will stand by BJP this time. Nobody will elect a person involved in bribery scam,” said BJP district president S Jayakrishnan.