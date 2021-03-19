Man who tried to flee with stolen car held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a chase similar to scenes from movies, police on Thursday nabbed a person who stole a car from Angamaly. The accused is identified as Fasil, 31, of Puthenvelli, Thalasserry.The theft was noticed when the owner of the car, who parked his car at Angamaly junction, saw someone driving away the car.

Police said the robber could take away the car as the owner had left the keys inside the vehicle. The owner immediately alerted the highway patrol team at the spot which started chasing the car. As the accused noticed the police vehicle behind, he stopped the car near KSRTC highway complex at Angamaly and fled from the scene.