Mobile units to vaccinate senior citizens launched in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District mobile vaccination team with the aim to vaccinate those above 60 years in district started functioning on Thursday. The mobile units were inaugurated by the District Collector S Suhas. “So far over a lakh senior citizens received Covid-19 jab in the district. The district has over 6 lakh senior citizens above the age of 60 years,” said Suhas. He also added that the aim was to complete the first phase of vaccination for the elderly within a month.

During the initial phase, five mobile units each consisting of a doctor, nurse and a junior inspector, started functioning in the district. In the first phase, priority will be given to vaccinate those above 60 years staying at old age homes and care homes. According to health officials, arrangements will be made with the cooperation of residents’ associations and other voluntary organisations to carry out vaccination drive.