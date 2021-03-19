Rajagiri College of Social Sciences gets NAAC certification

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has rated Rajagiri College of Social Sciences A++ and has given a score of 3.83 out of 4, one of the highest ratings across all colleges in India. Rajagiri bagged this prestigious achievement in the 4th Cycle of accreditation.

In all the previous accreditation cycles, Rajagiri was placed at the top grade. “This time we have also made a remarkable jump in getting the highest CGPA score across the nation, ” said Principal Dr Binoy Joseph. In most of the criteria, Rajagiri secured a full score. NAAC’s 7 Assessment criteria for Accreditation include Curricular Aspects, Teaching-Learning and Evaluation, Research, Consultancy and Extension, Infrastructure and Learning Resources, Student Support and Progression, Governance, Leadership and Management and Innovations and Best Practices.