STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Two-wheelers take over footpaths, commuters in peril

Uncontrolled parking of vehicles on footpaths along busy roads in the city is turning out to be a big headache for commuters and pedestrians forcing them to walk on the road. 

Published: 19th March 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Two wheelers parked on the footpaths along Hospital Road. This has forced patients and visitors to the General Hospital to walk on the main road, endangering their safety | express

By Ramu R 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Uncontrolled parking of vehicles on footpaths along busy roads in the city is turning out to be a big headache for commuters and pedestrians forcing them to walk on the road. This issue is prevalent in areas near the district collector’s camp house, Hospital Road and MG Road. Prashant Prabhu, a commuter on the Hospital Road said people continue to park vehicles on the footpath because of the limited parking space inside General Hospital. “Bystanders and visitors to the hospital are the worst affected as they face great difficulty in finding a suitable place to park their vehicle amid the chaotic traffic,” said Prashant.

According to Kumbalam Ravi, district president, Residents Association Coordination Council (RACO), vehicles parked illegally on Club Road leads to frequent traffic blocks. “Works by Cochin Smart Mission on Cannon Shed Road and Park Avenue Road are disrupting the movement of traffic. The footpath towards the East of Maharaja’s College which was constructed by Smart Mission recently has also significantly reduced the width of the road there,” Ravi said.  

He also blamed the bicycle tracks for the congestion. “A large portion of the road is gone towards making the tracks,” Ravi said. However, contrary to the claims made by people, Smart Mission Authorities stated no footpath was widened or constructed by acquiring roads. “The width of the footpath at Hospital road was increased by acquiring land from General Hospital.

We had executed the work for building a dedicated path for walkers from Maharaja’s College to Ernakulam Boat Jetty,” a Smart Mission spokesperson said.  The official added that bicycle tracks were set up on a temporary basis. “We will see whether it is viable before proceeding. The tracks have been built for ensuring last mile connectivity and for promoting non-motorised transport,” she said.  

Vehicles were removed, say traffic police
T B Vijayan, ACP, Traffic West said that they monitored the issue at Hospital Road and removed vehicles from the footpath. He added that police authorities are taking strict action against offenders, including charging fines from them and ordering the removal of the vehicles from the area. He further added that police can’t act on the parking issue along Park Avenue Road until the road work is completed by Smart Mission. 

Commenting on the limited parking spaces available in the city, Sanil Mon J, chairperson, Standing Committee for Town Planning said, “Corporation is busy conducting surveys to find areas to host multi-level parking facilities. A blueprint of parking spaces, vending and non-vending zones is also being prepared by the Corporation.  Meetings involving the police and traffic authorities were also conducted to curb illegal parking,” Sanil said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp