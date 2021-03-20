STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elections close, graffitis once again in great demand 

With poll fever gripping Ernakulam, graffiti writers are once again in high demand due to green protocol norms that prohibit the use of plastic flex.

Published: 20th March 2021

Two artists painting party symbols on a wall near Thrippunithura

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With poll fever gripping Ernakulam, graffiti writers are once again in high demand due to green protocol norms that prohibit the use of plastic flex. Covering over 30 to 40 walls daily, the artists are tapping the increased patronage.“We have been getting jobs even before the official announcement of the assembly polls. Political parties would call us in before booking the slots. Once they started announcing names, we got going. Along with an auto driver and an assistant, we roam around the town painting the designated areas. On average, we paint up to 40 graffitis daily,” Shaji KR, an artist.

Though the demand is high, they are sticking to the traditional style. “All of us still use calligraphy for wall graffiti. Except for using vinyl for candidate photos, text, symbol and other taglines are being painted. Besides, we haven’t hiked our rates either,” he said. 

Meanwhile, many of these artists are putting in extra effort to cover maximum assignments. “Many of us are pushing ourselves to keep up with the demands. As very few of us are left in the industry, we are charging Rs 500 per work. Still, it hard to finish them in a limited timeframe,” said Shashankan VK, an artist from Tripunithura. 

Health precautions
With mercury levels rising, these artists are taking sufficient precautions before venturing outdoors. “Possibility of sunstroke during high temperature gets us worried. As most of the artists are suffering from several ailments, we are making it a point to follow all the precautions prescribed by the health experts,” said Baby Peter, another artist. 

