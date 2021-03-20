HC directs CBI to take over Walayar case without delay

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation into the death of two minor Dalit girls at Walayar in Palakkad district in 2017. While disposing of the petition filed by the victims’ mother seeking a court-monitored further investigation by the CBI into the deaths, Justice V G Arun observed that there cannot be any more delay in commencing the investigation into the case.

The court ordered the state police chief to take immediate measures for handing over all files, records and other materials relating to the case to the CBI. The state government should provide all logistical support to the CBI for the investigation to proceed in an unhindered manner as well.