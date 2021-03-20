STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kalamassery sees high-octane campaigning

P Rajeev’s entry as candidate appears to have given a slight edge to LDF; UDF hopes to make up for late start 

Published: 20th March 2021 06:12 AM

 BDJS candidate P S Jayaraj filing his nomination papers

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kalamassery assembly constituency, one of the most keenly watched seats in the coming elections, has been witnessing a high-octane campaigning. Though a traditional UDF stronghold – having sent V K Ebrahim Kunju to the assembly twice consecutively – the entry of CPM former district chief and ex-Rajya Sabha MP P Rajeev as the candidate appears to have given a slight edge to the LDF camp. 

It is the work put in by the CPM cadre, who ensured that the campaign juggernaut worked like a well-oiled machine. The UDF camp is hopeful of retaining the constituency.

Though it admits there was an initial uproar in the Muslim League district committee over the candidature of V E Abdul Gafoor, son of Kunju who is facing the Palarivattom flyover graft case, the Congress that leads the front is confident that Kalamassery will remain a UDF stronghold.

On CPM’s chances, LDF district convenor George Edaparathy said Palarivattom flyover corruption against the sitting MLA will give an edge to Rajeev. “Even at the grassroots level, the Palarivattom scam is getting discussed. By fielding the son of the person who is an accused in the case as the UDF candidate has definitely given our side an edge. 

 The popular image of Rajeev coupled with the welfare activities carried out by the LDF government will work in our favour,” he said.Meanwhile, Jamal Manakkadan, UDF election committee chairman of Kalamassery, said the UDF launched the campaign only five days after LDF. “The reason for the delay was that the candidates were announced by UDF only on Sunday. 

“That means LDF could complete 10 days of field visits while we lagged behind by five days. We will fill the gap as Gafoor’s campaigning has gathered momentum,” said Manakkadan. He also brushed aside news reports that a section of IUML supporters are keeping away from campaigning.

The NDA, which has fielded a BDJS candidate in the constituency, has also started intense campaigning. 
P S Jayaraj filed his nomination papers on Friday at the Alangad block panchayat office. “We are now meeting key voters, religious heads and office-bearers of various organisations. The constituency visit of the candidate will begin on Monday,” he said.

