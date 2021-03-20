STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Striking the right chord

With his track ‘Alare’ from the movie Member Rameshan 9am Ward becoming a hit, playback singer Ayraan is on cloud nine 

Published: 20th March 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: “My dad would make me listen to the songs of Mohammed Rafi right from when I was very young. I believe those songs developed a love for music in me,” says Ayraan, whose track ‘Alare’ is being hummed by many Malayalis for the past two weeks. The melodious song from ‘Member Rameshan 9am Ward’ composed by Kailas Menon has become an instant hit and Ayraan has been on cloud nine ever since.

Ayraan started his playback singing career with the song ‘Tu hi rani’ from the movie ‘Kakshi Amminippilla’, composed by Arun Muraleedharan. “That song caught the attention of Kailas chettan and he called me to sing ‘Alare’. I got the call on New Year’s Day last year. I had gone to sleep after the party when my phone rang. Initially, I didn’t believe it was him. Later, I apologised and rushed to the studio. The initial takes didn’t work out because I was nervous. We took a chai break and everything fell into place. I developed a great rapport with him,” says the singer.

Though the track took more than a year to release, Ayraan says the wait was worth it. “The song has gotten over 14 lakh views. Many are tagging me on social media appreciating the song. This is a dream come true. I couldn’t have asked for a better start. All thanks to Kailas chettan and the support from my family,” adds Ayraan who has also worked with musician Varun Sunil and has lent his voice for two projects in Telugu.

A graduate in business administration, Ayraan pursued a career in singing after leaving his job with Infosys. “My love for music strengthened during college. However, my urge to pursue a career in the field intensified after getting the job,” says Ayraan who has also come out with covers for popular songs before turning into a playback singer.

“The opportunity to sing for ‘Kakshi Amminippilla’ came my way after Arun Muraleedharan heard my version of ‘Laal Ishq’.”The young musician is looking forward to working with good music directors irrespective of the language. “I want to challenge myself by singing in all languages. Also, I’ve some of my own compositions ready. I plan to release them eventually.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp