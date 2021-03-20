Striking the right chord

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “My dad would make me listen to the songs of Mohammed Rafi right from when I was very young. I believe those songs developed a love for music in me,” says Ayraan, whose track ‘Alare’ is being hummed by many Malayalis for the past two weeks. The melodious song from ‘Member Rameshan 9am Ward’ composed by Kailas Menon has become an instant hit and Ayraan has been on cloud nine ever since.

Ayraan started his playback singing career with the song ‘Tu hi rani’ from the movie ‘Kakshi Amminippilla’, composed by Arun Muraleedharan. “That song caught the attention of Kailas chettan and he called me to sing ‘Alare’. I got the call on New Year’s Day last year. I had gone to sleep after the party when my phone rang. Initially, I didn’t believe it was him. Later, I apologised and rushed to the studio. The initial takes didn’t work out because I was nervous. We took a chai break and everything fell into place. I developed a great rapport with him,” says the singer.

Though the track took more than a year to release, Ayraan says the wait was worth it. “The song has gotten over 14 lakh views. Many are tagging me on social media appreciating the song. This is a dream come true. I couldn’t have asked for a better start. All thanks to Kailas chettan and the support from my family,” adds Ayraan who has also worked with musician Varun Sunil and has lent his voice for two projects in Telugu.

A graduate in business administration, Ayraan pursued a career in singing after leaving his job with Infosys. “My love for music strengthened during college. However, my urge to pursue a career in the field intensified after getting the job,” says Ayraan who has also come out with covers for popular songs before turning into a playback singer.

“The opportunity to sing for ‘Kakshi Amminippilla’ came my way after Arun Muraleedharan heard my version of ‘Laal Ishq’.”The young musician is looking forward to working with good music directors irrespective of the language. “I want to challenge myself by singing in all languages. Also, I’ve some of my own compositions ready. I plan to release them eventually.”