STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Vote with a green thumb

The assembly election campaigning is gathering momentum in the Ernakulam. However, most stakeholders are oblivious to the huge amount of waste generated in the process

Published: 20th March 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

District Collector S Suhas inaigurating a green poll booth in Paravoor last week. The initiative promotes sustainable election protocol

By  Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: To make elections an eco-friendly exercise across the state, the Election Commission has partnered with Haritha Kerala Mission and Suchithwa Mission, encouraging green protocol l. Haritha Karma Sena, a group of green volunteers will be deployed to handle different categories of waste.
Green poll booths will also be established by local self-governing bodies. 

“We are introducing a handbook of procedures. Harithra Keralam Mission has charted out awareness drives for stakeholders directly involved in the election process. We are launching short videos to promote the initiatives,” said Sujith Karun, Ernakulam district coordinator, Haritha Keralam Mission. Haritha Keralam mission will soon set up two model booths at Lulu mall, Edappally and Ernakulam district collectorate, Kakkanad. “As per the government guidelines, a designated nodal officer from the respective local body will oversee the waste management during the poll day. They will receive training from the health department for this. We are training the defacement squad to keep a check on the usage of flex and other plastic materials during the election campaign,” he added. 

Impetus on waste management
Biomedical waste generated during the elections, especially in the Covid backdrop, will be managed separately by the Sena. “We already implemented similar measures during local body elections, so most of the staff members are already aware of the green protocol. Waste will be separated into biodegradable, non-biodegradable and medical. The medical waste will be managed by IMAGE and the respective local bodies will treat the rest,” said Sujith. 

Another Suchithwa mission officer said they are spending around `10,000 on each green booth. “Using eco-friendly materials to build the booth, we are trying to address the excessive use of plastic during elections. So far, the political parties have been cooperating. Many of them use bohar printing instead of flex. It combines paper printing with cotton. Bohar posters are biodegradable and can easily be treated,” said the official.

Green protocol 

  • PVC flex/vinyl banners and posters are unallowed during campaigns
  •  Recyclable clothes/paper/Bohar printing are allowed
  • Parties should hand over campaign materials to Haritha Karma Sena post-election
  • Nodal officers in each local body to supervise waste management
  •  Anti-defacement squads to monitor the adherence to guidelines in campaign
  •  Separate bins for biodegradable, non-biodegradable and medical wastes
  • Biomedical wastes will be taken to PHCs and the health department will hand them over to IMAGE
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp