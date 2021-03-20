Vote with a green thumb

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: To make elections an eco-friendly exercise across the state, the Election Commission has partnered with Haritha Kerala Mission and Suchithwa Mission, encouraging green protocol l. Haritha Karma Sena, a group of green volunteers will be deployed to handle different categories of waste.

Green poll booths will also be established by local self-governing bodies.

“We are introducing a handbook of procedures. Harithra Keralam Mission has charted out awareness drives for stakeholders directly involved in the election process. We are launching short videos to promote the initiatives,” said Sujith Karun, Ernakulam district coordinator, Haritha Keralam Mission. Haritha Keralam mission will soon set up two model booths at Lulu mall, Edappally and Ernakulam district collectorate, Kakkanad. “As per the government guidelines, a designated nodal officer from the respective local body will oversee the waste management during the poll day. They will receive training from the health department for this. We are training the defacement squad to keep a check on the usage of flex and other plastic materials during the election campaign,” he added.

Impetus on waste management

Biomedical waste generated during the elections, especially in the Covid backdrop, will be managed separately by the Sena. “We already implemented similar measures during local body elections, so most of the staff members are already aware of the green protocol. Waste will be separated into biodegradable, non-biodegradable and medical. The medical waste will be managed by IMAGE and the respective local bodies will treat the rest,” said Sujith.

Another Suchithwa mission officer said they are spending around `10,000 on each green booth. “Using eco-friendly materials to build the booth, we are trying to address the excessive use of plastic during elections. So far, the political parties have been cooperating. Many of them use bohar printing instead of flex. It combines paper printing with cotton. Bohar posters are biodegradable and can easily be treated,” said the official.

Green protocol