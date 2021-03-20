Youth who suffered burns from sanitiser fire gets cured

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hand sanitisers have become part and parcel of our daily lives, and are here to stay for the foreseeable future thanks to Covid pandemic.While alcohol-based sanitiser rub is an effective weapon against viruses, their careless use can lead to disastrous results, like what 22-year-old Sumesh experienced last month.

M S Sumesh, a native of Venginissery in Thrissur, a painter by profession used to clean his hands with sanitiser after he finished his job every day. But on February 25, he did not know parts of his body were also smeared with sanitiser while he cleaned his hands. Immediately after cleaning, he got into an auto-rickshaw and lit a jazz stick which triggered a sudden and unexpected fire.

The fire severely burnt more than 40% of his body when he was rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid in Thrissur. Later, he was taken to four other hospitals in Thrissur and Ernakulam, but they could not ensure proper treatment due to a lack of facilities to treat major burns.

Finally, he was taken to VPS Lakeshore late night and under the treatment of Dr Paul George and Dr Abhijith Wakure of the Department of Plastic Surgery, Sumesh slowly began to recover. According to doctors his burnt skin and unburned skin were thoroughly decontaminated in a procedure with the help of anaesthesia.

“In a week’s time, the patient was able to walk and exercise. After two weeks, he was healed and was sent home as prompt and effective treatment ensured quick healing without any deformities. Utmost care should be taken by all while using alcohol-based sanitiser as it is highly flammable,” said Dr Paul George.