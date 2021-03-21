STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LDF banks on ‘independent’ strategy to wrest Thrikkakara from UDF

Left front is not confident of fielding a party candidate in the constituency, say UDF leaders

Published: 21st March 2021

NDA candidate S Saji during election campaign

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The LDF is banking on its decision to go with an independent candidate in Thrikkakara to help wrest the seat from senior Congress leader P T Thomas, the sitting MLA. This is the second consecutive assembly election that the Left front is fielding an independent candidate from Thrikkakara, a key constituency in the district covering a geographical area comprising urban locations including Infopark.

Though the LDF fielded a party candidate there after its formation in 2011, the party went with an independent candidate -- Sebastian Paul -- in 2016. But he lost to Thomas by a margin of 11,996 votes. The UDF had brought in Thomas after the candidature of Benny Behanan, who won the seat in 2011, ran into rough feather following factional feud within the Congress. 

UDF leaders say the LDF is not confident of fielding a party candidate in Thrikkakara because it is well aware that the seat is a UDF stronghold. The local body elections too saw results favouring the UDF. But Left leaders believe otherwise.

“LDF candidate J Jacob has a strong local connect with the people of Thrikkakara. We selected him because he is well known in the constituency. We aim to topple the UDF candidate this time,” said LDF district convenor George Edapparathy.However, Thomas exuded confidence of registering a thumping victory. 

Last time, Thomas won with a vote share of more than 45 per cent. Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded a candidate who had contested for the party last time too. As the candidate is familiar to voters, the party expects S Saji, who bagged 21,247 votes in 2016, to deliver an improved performance.

Comments

