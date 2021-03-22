Rahul Gandhi to reach Kochi today, Pala tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: UDF’s star campaigner and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Kochi on Monday on a two-day visit, in the first leg of his election campaign in Kerala. On Tuesday, he has public meetings scheduled in Pala and Puthupally constituencies.

On the first day, Rahul will address public meetings in four constituencies in Ernakulam district and five in Alappuzha. Rahul who will arrive at Naval Base, Kochi at 11am, will kick off his engagements by interacting with students of St Teresa’s College here at 11.30am.

The significance of the first leg of Rahul’s election campaign is that he will address the public gatherings at Haripad and Puthupally where Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and former CM Oommen Chandy are seeking the mandate.