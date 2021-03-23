STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dark and unkept, boat jetty cries for attention

The Ernakulam Boat Jetty, which provides easy access to nearby islands including Fort Kochi, has been in a dilapidated state for the past few months. 

Published: 23rd March 2021

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Boat Jetty, which provides easy access to nearby islands including Fort Kochi, has been in a dilapidated state for the past few months. Although the jetty complex hosts the offices of both the State Water Transport Department and the Tourism Department, the latter was tasked with the maintenance of the building in 2004. 

But, according to District Tourism Promotion Council Joint Director Shahul Hameed, the department has been unable to do any renovation work at the building due to the absence of full ownership. “The spot was recently identified as one for the Kochi Water Metro Project. They said they will acquire the building as part of the project and find an alternative spot for us. So we have decided not to spend any money on renovation,” said Hameed. 

The second floor of the building is in the worst state. It was previously leased out to a private restaurant owner. “The upkeep is a huge task as the entire floor is full of waste and pigeon droppings. We have cleaned the area before, but it keeps going back to the old state,” Hameed said. He further added that the department was preparing a cost estimate. Social activist Ranjit Thampy added that the poorly maintained space has become a den for miscreants due to the lack of proper lighting. 

Johnson Paulose, a regular visitor at the Boat Jetty, seconded this. “Women, children and tourists board the boats after sundown. Either the Corporation or Greater Cochin Development Authority needs to take up the issue and install halogen lamps in the area”, said Johnson. 

Responding to the absence of lights near the boat jetty, a tourism official said that they will inform Small Industries Development Corporations, the agency which is tasked with maintainance of the lights, to repair the damaged ones immediately. 

Anti-social area
Social activist Ranjit Thampy added that the poorly maintained space has become a den for miscreants due to the lack of proper lighting. “Women, children and tourists board the boats after sundown. Something needs to be done about this,”said Johnson, a visitor. 

