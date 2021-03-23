STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Of unforgettable journeys

Journalist and artist Sriraj Thanyam reveals stories from his journeys through art

Published: 23rd March 2021 05:26 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “I always loved travelling and all my works are inspired by my journeys,” says Sriraj Thanyam, whose painting exhibition ‘Journey into the Beyond’ began at Thiruvananthapuram Press Club Hall on Monday.

A former journalist, Sriraj began painting when he was five years old and continued his love for art despite a busy work schedule. Around 27 abstract paintings of his are being exhibited at the event inaugurated by sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman. 

“I have travelled extensively to the wild and those journeys have inspired me to paint. It comes to me automatically,” says Sriraj. A painting of Ranipuram, Kasaragod, is his latest.  He also touches upon life experiences through art. “For instance, a painting titled ‘Heart Matters’ was drawn after I had to place a stent in my body.”

According to him, art gives shape and colour to dreams, fantasies, hopes, fears, and longings. “I plan to conduct exhibitions around the world. This will take me to new places, inspiring me to create more,” says Sriraj.  The exhibition at Press Club Hall will conclude on Tuesday. The exhibition will be held at Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, Thrissur, from March 28 to 31 and in Kozhikode from April 10 to 13. 

