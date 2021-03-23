STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Raam’s story fills hearts at R.E.A.D Club

Raam Singh, a visually-challenged PhD student of the East Asian Studies Department, Delhi University, has delivered his story for the students of the club.

Published: 23rd March 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Moving away from the traditional ways of celebrating World Storytelling Day, R.E.A.D Club — Read, Explore, Ask and Discover — a Kochi-based social enterprise has brought in something out of the box. 

Raam Singh, a visually-challenged PhD student of the East Asian Studies Department, Delhi University, has delivered his story for the students of the club.  The former student of the year at the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities had spoken about B R Ambedkar in Hindi, based on ‘new beginnings’ the theme of World Storytelling Day, 2021.

“Instead of going for puppetry or other forms of traditional storytelling, our founder Sangeetha Suryanarayan and I decided to go for a different approach this time. Raam Singh voluntarily accepted our request and came up with his story and later, we shared the video among the students of R.E.A.D Club. It’s an effort to bring inclusive approach into the celebrations,” said C Deepalakshmi, co-founder of the club.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp