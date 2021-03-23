Raam’s story fills hearts at R.E.A.D Club

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Moving away from the traditional ways of celebrating World Storytelling Day, R.E.A.D Club — Read, Explore, Ask and Discover — a Kochi-based social enterprise has brought in something out of the box.

Raam Singh, a visually-challenged PhD student of the East Asian Studies Department, Delhi University, has delivered his story for the students of the club. The former student of the year at the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities had spoken about B R Ambedkar in Hindi, based on ‘new beginnings’ the theme of World Storytelling Day, 2021.

“Instead of going for puppetry or other forms of traditional storytelling, our founder Sangeetha Suryanarayan and I decided to go for a different approach this time. Raam Singh voluntarily accepted our request and came up with his story and later, we shared the video among the students of R.E.A.D Club. It’s an effort to bring inclusive approach into the celebrations,” said C Deepalakshmi, co-founder of the club.