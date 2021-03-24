Amit Shah in Tripunithura on Wednesday, traffic curbs in town

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city police have announced traffic regulations at Tripunithura between 8am and 11am on Wednesday on account of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for election campaign. As per an official release, the vehicles coming from Chottanikkara to Tripunithura should take left road at Kottayathupara to proceed to Puthiyakavu and take the mini bypass road to reach Gandhi square.

Similarly, vehicles from Muvattupuzha should turn left at Thiruvankulam to proceed to Kottayathupara and take the mini bypass road to reach Gandhi square. Vehicles from Karimugal should take left from Chithrapuzha to reach Hill Palace-Thiruvankulam junction and proceed through Puthiyakavu and mini bypass road to reach Gandhi square.

Those coming from Kakkanad should turn left at Puthiya road junction to proceed through Chithrapuzha-Hill Palace-Thiruvankulam route. Vehicles from Vytilla should turn right at Pettah to proceed to Gandhi square and take minibypass. Vehicles from Eroor should turn at Labour Junction to proceed through Seaport-Airport road to reach Puthiya road junction to take Chithrapuzha-Hill Palace-Thiruvankulam road.