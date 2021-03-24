Dance like the street

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Yavi Chavan learnt ballet while growing up. But for the past five years, she has been into street style dancing and there is no going back for her. Chavan is just one of the many who have fallen in love with street style dancing. Lock it, pop it or just go with the flow, these are the new favourite style of self-expression of the youngsters. What was that one thing that made this 21 years old dancer fall in love with it? She says it’s music and the lyrics.

“These dance styles stand for freedom and liberation, which helps me express their emotions better. The music and lyrics are such that you are immediately connected to it and for many, it can take you back to any incident or trauma which you can express through movement,” says Chavan, who has been learning hip hop for the past five years and also does dance hall, a form of dance which hails from Jamaica.

Coming from a completely strict background of ballet, Chavan says there is a drastic difference between the two dance forms. “For instance, ballet is all about straight lines and postures but freestyle has some basic movements but one is free to add their individuality to it,” says Chavan. This young dancer, who is doing interior designing from Mount Carmel College, is a part of a dance crew called Onslaught crew, which went viral during the lockdown when posted a dance routine on their Instagram page.

According to Rushil Banerjee, dancer and choreographer, though a lot of people are falling in love with this dance form, their interest is superficial. “People love the sense of freedom they feel in this dance form. But sometimes, you have to know the history of the song also,” says Banerjee, who hails from Kolkata, but has been living in Bengaluru for a year and has been teaching street style dance.

Many even say the dance form is a great way to shed the weight gained during the lockdown. Alisha Ajit, who is part of the Chennai-based dance crew Afrontal Dance, says the music in street style is so positive and jovial that people do not mind losing the track of time. “This form of dance is about sharing energy with people. The year has been so tough that it has become a special feeling for people to get connected even if they did not know each other personally,” says Ajit, adding that Afrontal will be performing at Sherlock Skydeck, MG Road on March 28.