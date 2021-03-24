Kochi’s ‘Chipko movement’ condemns tree felling

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Environmental activists in the city protested the felling of trees close to International Day of Forests. The protests highlighted the destruction of trees and shrubs happening under the nose of authorities, causing more climate change. Protests were held at Marine Drive and Eroor on March 19 and 20. According to activist Eloor Gopinath, trees are being cut down by the authorities in city areas and other places within the district.

“Cutting of trees in the summer will contribute to a rapid increase in the presence of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere”, Gopinath said. The protest, which drew its inspiration from the forest conservation movement known as the Chipko Movement, also saw the activists educating schoolchildren and passers-by about the need for conserving trees. According to Gopinath, the protest which was held at the High Court recently condemned cutting tree branches for the construction of a building.

Jaya Madhavan, assistant conservator of Forests, Social Forestry, said that the department had permitted police authorities to cut the branches of the trees near the High Court. He further said that the social forestry department was taking all steps to oppose the unnecessary cutting of trees in the district. “Trees which are obstructing electrical and drainage lines or construction of a building are removed,” the forest official said. Jayamadhavan added that around 11,000 mangrove trees were planted by the department near Queen’s Walkway in January and February.