South railway station to have a coach cafe soon

Commuters will have another reason to cheer for Ernakulam south railway station soon.

Published: 24th March 2021 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Commuters will have another reason to cheer for Ernakulam south railway station soon. Southern Railway Thiruvananthapuram division is considering the prospect of launching a railway Coach Cafe at the station. Similar to the cafe set up at the Railway Museum in Mysuru, the proposal to convert unused railway coaches into modern cafes was put forth by a private agency from the city.  

However, officials have clarified that the proposal is still in the preliminary stage. “The proposal was considered under the New, Innovative Non-fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS) to improve non-ticketing revenue. It’s the first proposal received under the scheme. The division will move forward only if we fiund a proper private player to run the facility,” said a railway official. 

As per sources, the required land has been found in front of the station. Though the division has built restrooms in old coaches in the state, a cafe facility would be a first-of-its-kind in the state. “We haven’t implemented a coach cafe venture in Kerala.

But we have built restrooms for employees by converting old coaches in Kochuveli,” he said. Similarly, a restroom using an old coach was built at the Marshalling yard. The Indian Railways has implemented a similar venture at Railway Museum, Mysuru. Sources said that several unused coaches have kept at the Mattanchery halt station. 

