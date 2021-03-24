STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This summer, take some time out to be kind

Like every year, the forest department is appealing to the public to keep bowls of water for the birds this summer.

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: The summer heat is taking a toll on humans and animals alike. Various government departments such as the women and child development department, Forest and Wildlife department and capital-based animal welfare organisations are coming forward to help the winged friends.

‘Thanalekam’ in anganwadis
Creating awareness on helping birds and animals this summer, the women and child development department recently launched a campaign, #Thanalekam, with the tagline ‘Muttathoru Vellathotti’ on its social media platforms. “A little effort by the public can help protect birds and animals. So we thought of coming up with a campaign to create awareness among the public about the different ways that can be adopted to protect these living creatures,” said Bindu Gopinath, assistant director, Women and Child Development.

Bindu adds, “More than five  lakh children have been enrolled from 33,115 anganwadis across the state. The bowls filled with water have been placed outside their residences and premises, terraces and roadsides frequented by the animals and birds to help them quench their thirst.”

Forest dept’s bowl of water
Like every year, the forest department is appealing to the public to keep bowls of water for the birds this summer.  “Public can keep water in the earthen pots and place them inside the premises of their homes. Care should be taken to clean the bowl and refill it with fresh water everyday. Such interventions by the public will help in spreading awareness,” said E Pradeep Kumar, additional principal chief conservator of forests

PFA to the rescue
The volunteers of the People for Animals (PFA) opine that it can be incredibly tough for stray animals to find water in summer. In cities, they have to walk miles to locate water. Thus, placing a bowl of clean water outside one’s house can help these strays to survive the scorching heat. During the lockdown period, the PFA volunteers had fed more than 500 strays.

