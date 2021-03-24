UDF to introduce separate budget for farmers, says Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

MUVATTUPUZHA: Attacking the Centre and the CPM-led LDF government in Kerala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi -- on his second day of campaigning in the district -- promised pro-farmer policies here on Tuesday. He said the Congress will not ignore farmers if the UDF comes to power in Kerala.“We believe farmers of Kerala. We will give you your own separate budget. We will tell you about every single Rupee we are going to spend for you because we believe you,” he said while addressing a UDF meeting at the Muvattupuzha municipal ground.

The three farm laws brought in by the Centre have been designed to destroy the farming sector of the country, he said.Besides the NYAY scheme, which is going to be introduced in the state, he said a minimum support price of `250 will be given to the rubber farmers. “We want Kerala to make an example for the rest of the country by boosting the economy through NYAY. It is going to erase poverty in the state. Don’t underestimate the revolutionary nature of this scheme. It will help fire up the economy and provide jobs to the youngsters,” he added.

Hundreds of Congress workers who gathered at the venue for the UDF meeting waited for hours, braving the rain, to hear the Gandhi scion.“If you look at our country, and especially Kerala, we cannot give jobs to the youngsters. The economy that used to grow nine to 10 per cent got stuck.

The Prime Minister is distracting the people with new appearances. Bengal election is going on and he’s got a new face reminding Rabindranath Tagore. This is basically hollowness,” he said.If the UDF forms a government, youths will not have to crawl before the Secretariat for jobs, Rahul added.He addressed meetings in Kolenchery and Perumbavoor too after campaigning in Koothattukulam and Piravom.