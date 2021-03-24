‘Vote Vandis’ start doing rounds in Capital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) flagship programme for voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy titled Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) was officially launched in Ernakulam district. As part of the campaign, the vehicles -- ‘Vote Vandis’ -- which are equipped with visual and audio adverts will travel to all taluks of the district in the coming days.

The National Informatics Centre has launched a special section on its portal for creating awareness among the voters. The public can log on to the web portal through www.ernakulam.nic.in/sveep. “To overcome the hurdles due to the Covid-19 outbreak, there is a need to give importance to online communication. Hence, the portal is equipped with more added features,” said an officer concerned.