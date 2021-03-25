STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi1 card gets over 1 lakh subscribers

The smart card launched by the Kochi Metro and Axis Bank — Kochi1 — crossed the one lakh milestone last week.

Published: 25th March 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Metro | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The smart card launched by the Kochi Metro and Axis Bank — Kochi1 — crossed the one lakh milestone last week. On the International Women’s Day, the Kochi Metro launched an offer on the Kochi1 card by waiving off issuance and recharge fees for women and students. 

In a month, nearly 800 students and 3,825 new woman customers availed of the offer. The post-Covid ridership of Kochi Metro increased to 33,000 from 23,000. Thirty per cent of the cards has been issued to women commuters, said a statement released by Kochi Metro here on Wednesday.

“Kochi1 card is Kochi Metro’s contribution to the country and it’s heartening to see the way it has led to the adoption of NCMC cards in other metro projects. With Kochi1 cards being used in metro trains, for parking at stations, water metro and 200 city buses, we want to enable acceptance in autorickshaws for a complete multi-modal transit ecosystem in Kochi,” said Kochi Metro managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Metro Kochi1 card
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp