Kochi1 card gets over 1 lakh subscribers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The smart card launched by the Kochi Metro and Axis Bank — Kochi1 — crossed the one lakh milestone last week. On the International Women’s Day, the Kochi Metro launched an offer on the Kochi1 card by waiving off issuance and recharge fees for women and students.

In a month, nearly 800 students and 3,825 new woman customers availed of the offer. The post-Covid ridership of Kochi Metro increased to 33,000 from 23,000. Thirty per cent of the cards has been issued to women commuters, said a statement released by Kochi Metro here on Wednesday.

“Kochi1 card is Kochi Metro’s contribution to the country and it’s heartening to see the way it has led to the adoption of NCMC cards in other metro projects. With Kochi1 cards being used in metro trains, for parking at stations, water metro and 200 city buses, we want to enable acceptance in autorickshaws for a complete multi-modal transit ecosystem in Kochi,” said Kochi Metro managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma.