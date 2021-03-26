10,871 complaints registered on ECI app in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Complaints related to election campaigning in Ernakulam district is pouring into the Election Commission of India (ECI) app C-Vigil from the citizens. As on Thursday, as many as 10,871 complaints were received through the mobile app. According to district C-Vigil nodal officer Litty Mathew, 92.6 per cent of the complaints were related to the use of posters, banners and flex boards in public places. In a press statement, Litty Mathew said all complaints received through C-Vigil were considered and promptly acted on.

“The complaints are diverted to the C-Vigil Control Room operating at the District Collectorate in Kakkanad. It is forwarded to the respective election squads deployed in constituencies. The squad visits the complainant, checks the authenticity of the complaint and takes the action required,” she said.

As many as 10,656 complaints were found to be authentic while 215 were fake, the officer said. C-Vigil is operating 24 hours and people can lodge complaints using the mobile app. “Most of the complaints were that political parties stick posters on residential walls without owners’ permission. Some were related to placing banners and flex boards on private properties.

We are also receiving intelligence inputs about illegal activities like using loud speakers and carrying out rallies without the permission of the authority concerned,” an official said.The complainant can upload videos and photographs related to the complaint on the app. They can also check the action taken on the complaint. The app can be downloaded through Play Store.