Denial of bail to Stan Swamy shocking: Archdiocese editorial

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The special NIA court’s decision not to grant bail to 84-year-old Jesuit priest Stan Swamy was shocking, said the editorial in the upcoming issue of Sathyadeepam, the weekly published by the Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese.

“That citizens and their rights come before the nation is brought out clearly in the Magna Carta of 1215. However, under a Fascist rule, the nation comes first, the fundamental aim while framing laws is national security. In such a scenario, avenues for dissent are constantly blocked,” states the editorial titled ‘The Indian Model of Fascism’ which will be published on March 31.