Fuel saver cell

The fuel cell Vijith Vijay Kumar designed to replace petrol engines gave him a mileage of over 200 kilometres per litre.

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: At the age of 30, Vijith Vijay Kumar had his Eureka moment. That was when he showed the world his bike would run on tap water. He invited people to see his ‘invention’, a fuel cell that could replace petrol engines in vehicles. The fuel cell he designed gave him a mileage of over 200 kilometres per litre. It was the fruits of a work that lasted for over two years.

He took his ‘green vehicle’ from Ernakulam to Manali. That was six years ago. Now, with stringent motor vehicle rules and alterations deemed illegal, he can’t use his invention, but he is scaling up the work and sharing the technical know-how with interested parties. 

It all started when Vijith, a native of Ernakulam, started toying with the idea of making the petrol engine in his bike more efficient. “At first the thought was only to increase the efficiency of the petrol engine. The rising petrol prices made me consider it. It was only later that ‘water’ came into the picture,” recalls Vijith. The components comprise a fuel cell, step-up circuit and switch. 

The device Vijith designed converts water into hydrogen which is used as the power source. It was only after two years of trials and tribulations that he could create a device that would propel his bike purely on water. “My bedroom was my workshop. A lot of work and hours went into creating the final fuel cell- an HHO dry cell generator. I still remember the joy I had when I rode the bike completely using water. It was exhilarating. Imagine this. All you need is tap water. You are embracing an eco-friendly way of life,” says Vijith. 

Having been inspired by the technology of separating hydrogen from water and using it as the power source, Vijith designed the fuel cell. Although the initial cost may run into a few thousands, Vijith says that it is the only investment one will ever have to make. “Then all you need is tap water and a solution that you can easily make at home to propel you on your journeys,” he adds. 

With his Royal Enfield powered by water, he has transcended boundaries and used the bike for over seven months in Kerala before relocating to Dubai. Now back in Kerala, Vijith is exploring more possibilities for his fuel cell or the HHO dry cell generator. “The fuel cell can also be used for gas welding and developing cooking gas. It can be used for other purposes and currently, I am working on that. 

I also plan to approach the government for getting approval to use this as an alternate mode of power source in vehicles. The crude oil reserves aren’t perennial and with our usage, it would be depleted in no time. We have to start using alternative energy sources,” he adds. 

For someone who has always been into exploring eco-friendly ventures, Vijith is now engaged in exploring the possibilities of green architecture in Kodaikanal where he is volunteering to build bamboo houses. He is presently sharing the technical know-how and developing a prototype of his fuel cell for the students of the Sholai School in Elephant Valley, Kodaikanal. 


