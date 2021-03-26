Music in your ear

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The post-Covid world knows enough to not take movies and concerts for granted. But worry not. Speakers and headphones are here to save the day. On our top gadget picks this week, we look at audio devices that will help bring the party home

Skullcandy Indy ANC True Wireless Stereo Earphones A10,999

These premium earbuds have finally reached India. They are now available for pre-orders on the company’s website. The earphones come with a customisable Audiodo Personal Sound feature that can be used to offer a tailored listening experience.

Marshall Mode II True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones A19,999

Marshall’s first-ever earphone will soon come to India to take on competitions like Apple and Bose. This premium TWS earphone will deliver five hours of playtime on a single charge, touch controls and IPX4 water resistance.

Sony HT-S500RF Wired Speaker A31,490

Sony’s new wired speaker helps you enjoy experience cinematic sound in your own home. This 5.1ch system comes with compact rear speakers and 1000 W total power output. Sony boasts the new diamond-shaped grill design will deliver higher sound pressure due to the increased aperture ratio.

JBL Boombox 2 A33,999

The all-new Boombox 2 comes with many upgrades. JBL says the speaker can last up to 24 hours on a single charge. The speaker comes with an IPX7 waterproof, 10,000mAh battery capacity. It can also be used as a power bank for other devices.

Sennheiser IE 300 earphones A29,990

These high-end earphones come with an audio jack cable, a German-made 7mm Extra Wide Band (XWB) transducer for superb sound quality and individually adjustable flexible ear hooks. The weight of the earphones without the cable is just 4 grams.

Fastrack Reflex Tunes Wireless Headphones A2,695

This newly-launched over the head wireless headphones are equipped with an inbuilt microphone and water and sweat resistance rating and durable buttons. The voice assistant-enabled headphones offer up to 15 hours of playtime.