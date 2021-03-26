STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Music in your ear

The post-Covid world knows enough  to not take movies and  concerts for granted. But worry not. Speakers and headphones are here to save  the day.

Published: 26th March 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The post-Covid world knows enough  to not take movies and  concerts for granted. But worry not. Speakers and headphones are here to save  the day. On our top gadget picks  this week, we look at audio  devices that will help bring  the party home

Skullcandy Indy ANC True Wireless Stereo Earphones A10,999
These premium earbuds have finally reached India. They are now available for pre-orders on the company’s website. The earphones come with a customisable Audiodo Personal Sound feature that can be used to offer a tailored listening experience.

Marshall Mode II True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones   A19,999 
Marshall’s first-ever earphone will soon come to India to take on competitions like Apple and Bose. This premium TWS earphone will deliver five hours of playtime on a single charge, touch controls and IPX4 water resistance. 

 Sony HT-S500RF Wired Speaker  A31,490
Sony’s new wired speaker helps you enjoy experience cinematic sound in your own home. This 5.1ch system comes with compact rear speakers and 1000 W total power output. Sony boasts the new diamond-shaped grill design will deliver higher sound pressure due to the increased aperture ratio. 

 JBL Boombox 2  A33,999
The all-new Boombox 2 comes with many upgrades. JBL says the speaker can last up to 24 hours on a single charge. The speaker comes with an IPX7 waterproof, 10,000mAh battery capacity. It can also be used as a power bank for other devices. 

Sennheiser IE 300 earphones  A29,990
These high-end earphones come with an audio jack cable, a German-made 7mm Extra Wide Band (XWB) transducer for superb sound quality and individually adjustable flexible ear hooks. The weight of the earphones without the cable is just 4 grams. 

Fastrack Reflex Tunes Wireless Headphones A2,695
This newly-launched over the head wireless headphones are equipped with an inbuilt microphone and water and sweat resistance rating and durable buttons. The voice assistant-enabled headphones offer up to 15 hours of playtime.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp