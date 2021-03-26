STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Neglected’ musicians cry for government help

Musicians in the district and across the state are yet to return to their normal lives despite relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions.

By  Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Musicians in the district and across the state are yet to return to their normal lives despite relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions. Unable to cope with the financial challenges posed by the pandemic, some of them have even resorted to suicide. As per the data collected by Kerala Artistes’ Fraternity (KAF), a collective organisation of artists in the state, around six musicians have died by suicide in the last one year.  City-based artists blame the state and police department for not allowing the conduct of shows and programmes. 

“We are allowed to perform at auditoriums with a maximum of 100 people as per the government guideline. But the police authorities do not give us sanction for using mic and speakers, without which live performances cannot be conducted,” said Anand Subramaniam, secretary of Musicians Co-ordination of Kerala (MUSICK), a city-based artists association. According to Anand, musicians all over the state have been facing financial challenges since the 2019 flood.

The MUSICK group had staged a protest on Wednesday demanding the government to allow stage performances in the city. Around 100 people participated in the protest at the Arts Space set up by the Corporation at Jose junction, where musicians performed with guitars, drums and dholaks.

“Many shows were cancelled at the last minute. Organisers cancel programmes out of fear of being held accountable by the police in case of any Covid-19 violations. As a result, we are only invited to perform at small-scale functions,” said a band member. 

“Theatre, music shows and other art forms which are held at temples and churches have also stopped during the period,” said City-based musician Ganesh Sundaram. According to him, the lack of events has forced many musicians to take up farming. 

“It is high time the government provided relief to the artists. An artist above 50 years can’t work as a daily wage labourer owing to physical conditions,” Sundaram said.Prakash Ulliyeri, secretary, KAF said that the organisation was actively providing financial help to artists across the state. “If an artist is hospitalised anywhere, we give Rs 5,000 at the spot. Similarly, if a person dies, Rs 20,000 is given to their family,” Prakash said.

