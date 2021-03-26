STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police to confiscate 5 cents of land worth Rs 25 lakh from ganja case accused

The Ernakulam Rural police have initiated steps to confiscate five cents of land worth Rs 25 lakh from an accused in a ganja case.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural police have initiated steps to confiscate five cents of land worth Rs 25 lakh from an accused in a ganja case. The land will be seized from Nissar, 37, of Thodupuzha who had bought the property in his wife’s name.

This is the first time in the district that the police have decided to confiscate the land from an accused who purchased it by selling ganja, it is learnt. Earlier, an investigation conducted by Rural SP K Karthik found Nissar had purchased the land using the money he earned through illegal means. The procedure to confiscate the land was initiated under Rule 68(e) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

Though Nissar had appealed against the police’s move, the latter received a favourable verdict from SAFEM, Chennai. Last November, the police arrested Nissar along with two other persons from Angamaly with 105 kg of ganja which they brought from Andhra Pradesh.

“Since the other two accused stay in a rented home, it is not possible to confiscate their property. Based on the investigation led by Aluva Rural SP, we came to know that Nissar had purchased land using the money he got selling ganja,” said a police officer. The Special Investigation Team had arrested 10 people, including a resident of Andhra Pradesh.

