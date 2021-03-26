STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PT Thomas alleges cybercrime against LDF candidate

It was intended to mislead the viewer, as Thomas’s son’s name is also Vishnu, according to the complaint filed by UDF before returning officer of Thrikkakara. 

Published: 26th March 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA PT Thomas and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photos)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: UDF candidate in Thrikkakara and sitting MLA PT Thomas has raised cyber crime charges against his rival candidate Dr J Jacob, an LDF-backed independent, alleging that the latter has been misguiding people by linking his website with that of the UDF candidate.

“When one searches for P T Thomas on Google, they will be directed to the page of the UDF candidate and then to the link -- www.thrikkakara.in. Upon clicking the link, the details of LDF candidates will be displayed,” said Thomas. A phone number ‘9072199338’ displaying the name Vishnu appears on the page. It was intended to mislead the viewer, as Thomas’s son’s name is also Vishnu, according to the complaint filed by UDF before returning officer of Thrikkakara. 

