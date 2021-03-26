Rain and storm uproot trees, disrupt traffic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city on Thursday came to a standstill for nearly an hour in the evening on Thursday when unexpected heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms uprooted big trees at a few places along arterial roads. The police faced a tough time regulating the vehicular movement as the heavy rain and strong wind started around 5 pm, the peak after-office hour. Four fire and rescue teams along with police personnel were pressed into service to clear the roads.

Two youngsters were injured when a tree under which they took shelter from the rain got uprooted at Ambedkar stadium near the KSRTC bus stand. As per the fire force, trees were uprooted in 13 places causing minor damage. Five cars were also reportedly damaged. The police said the injured were Athirav, 14, and Arun, 20, of Madurai who stay at Gandhi Nagar colony. Athirav’s leg was crushed under the fallen tree. He along with Arun had come to Ambedkar stadium to watch one of his cousins practising cricket.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel shifting an

injured youth to hospital after a tree fell on the

road near Ambedkar Stadium

The police said the huge tree fell across the road and it took nearly two hours for the fire force to clear the road for traffic movement. The injured were admitted to Government General Hospital. Traffic movement was also disrupted on Thammanam-Pulleppady and Kaloor-Kadavanthra roads. Electricity supply was disrupted in various sections in the city following damage to power lines in the heavy wind. At a few places, bill boards collapsed, damaging power and other cables.

Train services between Ernakulam Town and Tripunithura were disrupted for nearly two hours after trees fell on the track at a few places. A few train services from Thuravoor to Ernakulam were also affected. The main long-distance trains that got delayed were Mangaluru-Nagercoil Ernad Express, Kozhikode-Thiruvananthapuram Janashatabdi Express, New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Express, Palakkad-Tiruvelveli Palaruvi Express and Shoranur-Thiruvananthapuram Venad Express.

Kochi Metro officials said the metro services were not affected. As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm in Kochi city on Friday, the fire and rescue department has warned people to be careful and avoid parking vehicles under trees.