STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Rain and storm uproot trees, disrupt traffic

Two youngsters injured | Trees uprooted in 13 places causing minor damage | Five cars reportedly damaged  

Published: 26th March 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Pics | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city on Thursday came to a standstill for nearly an hour in the evening on Thursday when unexpected heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms uprooted big trees at a few places along arterial roads. The police faced a tough time regulating the vehicular movement as the heavy rain and strong wind started around 5 pm, the peak after-office hour. Four fire and rescue teams along with police personnel were pressed into service to clear the roads. 

Two youngsters were injured when a tree under which they took shelter from the rain got uprooted at Ambedkar stadium near the KSRTC bus stand. As per the fire force, trees were uprooted in 13 places causing minor damage. Five cars were also reportedly damaged.   The police said the injured were Athirav, 14, and Arun, 20, of Madurai who stay at Gandhi Nagar colony. Athirav’s leg was crushed under the fallen tree. He along with Arun had come to Ambedkar stadium to watch one of his cousins practising cricket. 

Fire and Rescue Services personnel shifting an
injured youth to hospital after a tree fell on the
road near Ambedkar Stadium

The police said the huge tree fell across the road and it took nearly two hours for the fire force to clear the road for traffic movement. The injured were admitted to Government General Hospital. Traffic movement was also disrupted on Thammanam-Pulleppady and Kaloor-Kadavanthra roads. Electricity supply was disrupted in various sections in the city following damage to power lines in the heavy wind. At a few places, bill boards collapsed, damaging power and other cables. 

Train services between Ernakulam Town and Tripunithura were disrupted for nearly two hours after trees fell on the track at a few places. A few train services from Thuravoor to Ernakulam were also affected. The main long-distance trains that got delayed were Mangaluru-Nagercoil Ernad Express, Kozhikode-Thiruvananthapuram Janashatabdi Express, New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Express, Palakkad-Tiruvelveli Palaruvi Express and Shoranur-Thiruvananthapuram Venad Express. 

Kochi Metro officials said the metro services were not affected. As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm in Kochi city on Friday, the fire and rescue department has warned people to be careful and avoid parking vehicles under trees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp