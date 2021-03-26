Vaiga’s death: Mystery deepens, cops tracking father’s mobile location

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the disappearance of Sanu Mohan — father of 13-year-old Vaiga whose body was recovered from the Muttar river near Manjummel three days ago — remaining a mystery, the police are tracking the tower location of his mobile phone to trace him.The police decided to turn the investigation in that direction after a CCTV footage showed Sanu’s car moving towards Tamil Nadu crossing the Walayar tollbooth.

“Though we have received an indication the car moved towards Tamil Nadu, we feel there is no point in chasing the vehicle. So we dropped our plan to reach Tamil Nadu to locate the car. We may get a breakthrough only if we can trace the mobile tower location. We have started tracking the tower location of Sanu’s phone,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, the police took statements from the family members on Thursday. “The possibility of murder is high in this case. The mystery has deepened after we recovered the CCTV footage of the car from the Walayar tollbooth. The development has forced us to rule out the suicide theory,” he said.

It is learnt that the police are also investigating the involvement of an interstate gang in the case. “A cheating case was registered against Sanu in Pune where he had worked as an interior designer. He had also borrowed money from his neighbours. We cannot rule out the possible involvement of quotation gangs,” said the officer.

On Sunday evening, Sanu had dropped his wife Remya at a relative’s house in Alappuzha. After that, Sanu — along with his daughter— drove back to Kochi after telling their relatives that they were going to another relative’s house. The incident came to light when Vaiga’s uncle registered a missing complaint at the Thrikkakara police station on Monday morning after Remya failed to establish contact with her husband since late Sunday evening.