Power restored in several parts of Ernakulam only after 13-15 hours

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Residents of Tripunithura, Thrikkakara, Puthencruz and Aluva town areas had a harrowing time as Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) took 13-15 hours to restore power, which was snapped following the havoc and disruption caused by Thursday’s heavy rain and wind. The board officials blamed a shortage of staff, thick vegetation in some areas, heavy damage caused to the transformers and electricity poles for the delay in the resumption of power supply.

Sindhu R, executive engineer, electrical division (Aluva), said the workers have managed to restore power supply in around 90 per cent of Aluva town area which was severely affected by the heavy wind on Thursday evening. “Work is still going on to repair the damaged transformers. The thick vegetation in the area caused delays in repairing the damaged cables,” she said.

According to the KSEB official, pending individual complaints from the Aluva bridge section near Palace Road, Town and North section will be resolved by Saturday morning. Power supply along Palace Road, which witnessed large-scale destruction after trees got uprooted, were also restored on Friday. The KSEB officials had to take additional help from contract workers to rectify the problems in these areas.

Electricity supply was restored in Thuthiyoor area of Kakkanad only by Friday night. Residents in Eroor, Thrikkakara, Vyttila and Puthencruz areas in the district were hit badly by the strong winds on Thursday. Snapped power lines, fallen roof sheets and electric posts made even vehicle movement difficult. “Individual complaints are yet to be addressed in the affected areas and can be solved only by Saturday,” said Indira K, executive engineer, Tripunithura division.

The KSEB workers had a tough time in Koovapadam area where around 25 electric poles were uprooted. They had to take the help of workers from nearby circle offices. “It took around 12 hours to finish the work. The workers also faced great difficulty in tracing the fault lines,” said Pramod K G, sub-engineer, electrical section, Kizhakkambalam. The workers have to deal with such calamities at least twice every year in the district, he added.

Areas such as Kalamassery, however, were least affected. According to Anil Kumar, assistant engineer, Kalamassery sub-division of KSEB, power supply in the area was fully reinstated by Thursday night itself.

