These entrepreneurs have no time to rest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid-induced lockdown hit the finances of homes and businesses alike. However, some enterprising youngsters utilised the time to launch various business ventures. These students, pursuing courses including MBA and other professional courses, are doing very well with their new ventures and plan to continue with them after they finish their courses.

Friends in need

Business ideas develop often during friendly discussions. This is how three cousins, Vishnu, Bihag and Koushik, came to launch Bluebird Aqua Shoppe. “It is a partnership business and is located at Attappadi in Palakkad,” said Vishnu who is a student of Rajagiri College in Ernakulam. According to him, the business focuses on the sale of Growel fish feed. “We sell all sorts of feeds (based on the die size starting from 0.5mm to 4mm) and also are aquaculture consultants,” he added.

A gift business

Covid times came in as a boost for Dilha Mohamed Haris’ venture called Zora henna and crafts on Instagram. “I began the business two years back while doing my undergraduate course. However, the real turning point for me came during the lockdown period when I devoted my time entirely to the business,” she said. According to her, her popout-box, one of the items that she developed during the period, was an instant hit and collected more than 8.5 lakh views. “I used to get a good amount as returns,” said Dilha who is now doing her PG course. Dilha continues to sell various gift items besides finding time to apply henna and will be doing so even after her studies.

Wonder from wood

When the lockdown restricted movement and closed down their campus, Paul Abraham and Neha Benny, third-year architecture students of Avani Institute of Design, thought of interesting hobbies. “We thought of launching a venture,” said Paul. After many brain-storming sessions, they finally decided to do something related to architecture.

“As a part of the process, we visited the interior designing company owned by Neha’s father. There, we came across scrap wood that was being discarded,” he said. “We began thinking of possible ways to upcycle the wood without having to spend a lot of money,” said Paul. The duo came up with the idea of making seasonal decorative pieces. They sell decorative items through their Instagram page called Dyokara inside and outside Kerala.

A green biz

Sitting idle at home during lockdown didn’t go down well with Gouri Krishnakumar and Sreelakshmi Venugopal. This got them thinking, why not launch a venture that they could do from home. “So, we began an Instagram page named Plant_Obsessedd.

The idea was to begin an online nursery,” said Gouri. According to her, the business, which was launched in March 2020, picked up fast.

We sourced plants from other states too, said Gouri. “The plants are sourced as per the customers’ request,” she said adding even after regular classes began, they have been working. “We have scaled down a bit. But we don’t plan to scuttle the venture and will be continuing even after we pass out,” said Gouri who hails from Tripunithura.