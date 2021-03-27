STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

These entrepreneurs have no time to rest

The Covid-induced lockdown hit the finances of homes and businesses alike.

Published: 27th March 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid-induced lockdown hit the finances of homes and businesses alike. However, some enterprising youngsters utilised the time to launch various business ventures. These students, pursuing courses including MBA and other professional courses, are doing very well with their new ventures and plan to continue with them after they finish their courses. 

Friends in need
Business ideas develop often during friendly discussions. This is how three cousins, Vishnu, Bihag and Koushik, came to launch Bluebird Aqua Shoppe. “It is a partnership business and is located at Attappadi in Palakkad,” said Vishnu who is a student of Rajagiri College in Ernakulam. According to him, the business focuses on the sale of Growel fish feed. “We sell all sorts of feeds (based on the die size starting from 0.5mm to 4mm) and also are aquaculture consultants,” he added.

A gift business
Covid times came in as a boost for Dilha Mohamed Haris’ venture called Zora henna and crafts on Instagram. “I began the business two years back while doing my undergraduate course. However, the real turning point for me came during the lockdown period when I devoted my time entirely to the business,” she said. According to her, her popout-box, one of the items that she developed during the period, was an instant hit and collected more than 8.5 lakh views. “I used to get a good amount as returns,” said Dilha who is now doing her PG course. Dilha continues to sell various gift items besides finding time to apply henna and will be doing so even after her studies.

Wonder from wood
When the lockdown restricted movement and closed down their campus, Paul Abraham and Neha Benny, third-year architecture students of Avani Institute of Design, thought of interesting hobbies. “We thought of launching a venture,” said Paul. After many brain-storming sessions, they finally decided to do something related to architecture.

“As a part of the process, we visited the interior designing company owned by Neha’s father. There, we came across scrap wood that was being discarded,” he said. “We began thinking of possible ways to upcycle the wood without having to spend a lot of money,” said Paul. The duo came up with the idea of making seasonal decorative pieces. They sell decorative items through their Instagram page called Dyokara inside and outside Kerala. 

A green biz
Sitting idle at home during lockdown didn’t go down well with Gouri Krishnakumar and Sreelakshmi Venugopal. This got them thinking, why not launch a venture that they could do from home. “So, we began an Instagram page named Plant_Obsessedd.

The idea was to begin an online nursery,” said Gouri. According to her, the business, which was launched in March 2020, picked up fast.

We sourced plants from other states too, said Gouri. “The plants are sourced as per the customers’ request,” she said adding even after regular classes began, they have been working. “We have scaled down a bit. But we don’t plan to scuttle the venture and will be continuing even after we pass out,” said Gouri who hails from Tripunithura.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp