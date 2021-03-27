STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

World is their stage

 On this World Theatre Day that falls soon after the first anniversary of the Covid-19 lockdown, theatre artists are eagerly waiting for curtains to rise.

Published: 27th March 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Draupadi by Lokadharmi

By Krishna P S
Express News Service

KOCHI: On this World Theatre Day that falls soon after the first anniversary of the Covid-19 lockdown, theatre artists are eagerly waiting for curtains to rise. Like every other industry, they went through challenges and transformations too. TNIE looks at their road so far.

Renowned theatre artist Chandradasan, founder of Lokadharmi Centre for Theatre group, was all set to attend last year’s World Theatre Day festival at Mysore when the country went into lockdown. From then onward, every theatre had to stop its physical functioning for the year. Even though lockdown was gradually lifted and restrictions were eased, theatres are still trying to find their way back. “The problem now is finding a place to stage the play as people are worried about Covid,” Chandradasan said.

“We were planning a major production of a musical comedy, that also had to be postponed,” said Chandradasan. He was waiting for the lockdown to end but by then people started to shift their attention to online as physical gatherings were restricted. “We thought acting should be done physically, it has to be seen. So instead we started a weekly online theatre talk series called Lokadharmi Theatre Talk Series. We did 44 talks in that series.” renowned artists from across the world came to these talks. 

The last talk in the series was delivered by Richard Schechner, writer and Professor Emeritus at the Tisch School of the Arts in New York University, one of the most important people in the theatre field now. Chandradasan is planning to continue the talk series next month as the programme has garnered a dedicated audience. He has compiled these talks into a book titled Indian Theatre and Beyond and is planning to publish it within two months. The book cover will be revealed as part of the World Theatre Day celebrations.

Karnnabharam by Lokadharmi

“Even though we were troubled by Covid and couldn’t do anything physically, we had good introspection on what’s happening in the theatre world.”At the same time, artists in the group are itching to come back and at least start rehearsals and practice.

As Covid is receding, Lokadharmmi will start its regular Sunday workshop on March 28. Depending on the situation, the group will start playing small dramas that require a minimum number of artists and a production team. “Production is easy now. Where to play is the main question,” he said. “Once you put creativity, money and resources into it and if you can not show it at least in minimum four or five places, there’s no point,” he added.

In some places, there is an audience even now. “Even for tomorrow’s event, people are calling worried inquiring about Covid protocol and safety precautions,” Chandradasan said. In Pune, some productions had started showing plays but as audience response was scarce due to fear of Covid they had to temporarily holt it. According to him, in the Nort-East, people are actively participating and watching it. “Even during peak covid period, some places in West Bengal continued productions as people wanted to watch them.” 

Lokadharmi has also started streaming its productions on its YouTube channel. The 44-part talk series will also be made available on the Lokadharmi YouTube channel.Rajarajeswary E, the founder of women’s theatre group Nireeksha, said they conducted a women’s talk series during the covid period. The series gave space for around 25 women theatre artists to talk about women, Covid, theatre and their work, etc. Nireeksha also conducted a theatre festival on their YouTube channel in December. The festival, Women Artists’ Visual Expression’ (Wave), had multiple solo plays of 10-20 minutes duration enacted by women from all walks of life. 

TAKING THE CENTRE STAGE ANNIVERSARY AT LOKADHARMI
Lokadharmi Centre for Theatre in Kochi, which is also celebrating its 24th anniversary on March 27, is launching its publishing division on Saturday. The theatre group, founded by renowned theatre artist and director Chandradasan, will publish their books and organise a  Khawali performance by their artists to mark the occasion. Renowned writer and critic M K Sanu and Sunil P Ilayidam will be the main guests at the event that also marks the reopening of Lokadharmi.  “Every year on World Theatre Day, we celebrate award-winning artists in the group. Last year we had to cancel the function due to Covid. So we will be felicitating eight award-winning artists at this year’s function,” said Chandradasan. Lokadharmi will felicitate artists S Remesan (Asan Smaraka Puraskaram), Sajitha Madathil (Sahithya Academy and Sangeetha Nataka Academy Award), John Fernandez (Sangeetha Nataka Academy Award), Shirly Somasundaran (Bala Sahithya Institute Award), Jayachandran Thakazhikkaran (Folklore Academy Award) etc.

THE ZOO STORY AT CHAVARA
Chavara Cultural Centre in Ernakulam is celebrating World Theatre Day by presenting a play, The Zoo Story, by famous American playwright Edward Albee. The play presented by the Rangachetana theatre group in Thrissur is directed by T V Balakrishnan and translated by the late Bharat Gopy. The play will be staged at 10 am on Saturday for a limited audience, due to Covid-19 protocols.

NATAK TO PERFORM ACROSS KOCHI
NATAK is also organising programmes to celebrate World Theatre Day in Kochi. At Fort Kochi, artists will stage four open-air plays for the public. Film director Priyanandan is the chief guest at the event inaugurated by Kochi MLA K J Maxi. In Thripunithura, artists from the collective will present two children’s plays — Olaka, inspired by a poem by Kunjunni Mazhu, and Tarzan by famous actor and writer Jayaprakash Kuloor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp