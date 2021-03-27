World is their stage

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: On this World Theatre Day that falls soon after the first anniversary of the Covid-19 lockdown, theatre artists are eagerly waiting for curtains to rise. Like every other industry, they went through challenges and transformations too. TNIE looks at their road so far.

Renowned theatre artist Chandradasan, founder of Lokadharmi Centre for Theatre group, was all set to attend last year’s World Theatre Day festival at Mysore when the country went into lockdown. From then onward, every theatre had to stop its physical functioning for the year. Even though lockdown was gradually lifted and restrictions were eased, theatres are still trying to find their way back. “The problem now is finding a place to stage the play as people are worried about Covid,” Chandradasan said.

“We were planning a major production of a musical comedy, that also had to be postponed,” said Chandradasan. He was waiting for the lockdown to end but by then people started to shift their attention to online as physical gatherings were restricted. “We thought acting should be done physically, it has to be seen. So instead we started a weekly online theatre talk series called Lokadharmi Theatre Talk Series. We did 44 talks in that series.” renowned artists from across the world came to these talks.

The last talk in the series was delivered by Richard Schechner, writer and Professor Emeritus at the Tisch School of the Arts in New York University, one of the most important people in the theatre field now. Chandradasan is planning to continue the talk series next month as the programme has garnered a dedicated audience. He has compiled these talks into a book titled Indian Theatre and Beyond and is planning to publish it within two months. The book cover will be revealed as part of the World Theatre Day celebrations.

Karnnabharam by Lokadharmi

“Even though we were troubled by Covid and couldn’t do anything physically, we had good introspection on what’s happening in the theatre world.”At the same time, artists in the group are itching to come back and at least start rehearsals and practice.

As Covid is receding, Lokadharmmi will start its regular Sunday workshop on March 28. Depending on the situation, the group will start playing small dramas that require a minimum number of artists and a production team. “Production is easy now. Where to play is the main question,” he said. “Once you put creativity, money and resources into it and if you can not show it at least in minimum four or five places, there’s no point,” he added.

In some places, there is an audience even now. “Even for tomorrow’s event, people are calling worried inquiring about Covid protocol and safety precautions,” Chandradasan said. In Pune, some productions had started showing plays but as audience response was scarce due to fear of Covid they had to temporarily holt it. According to him, in the Nort-East, people are actively participating and watching it. “Even during peak covid period, some places in West Bengal continued productions as people wanted to watch them.”

Lokadharmi has also started streaming its productions on its YouTube channel. The 44-part talk series will also be made available on the Lokadharmi YouTube channel.Rajarajeswary E, the founder of women’s theatre group Nireeksha, said they conducted a women’s talk series during the covid period. The series gave space for around 25 women theatre artists to talk about women, Covid, theatre and their work, etc. Nireeksha also conducted a theatre festival on their YouTube channel in December. The festival, Women Artists’ Visual Expression’ (Wave), had multiple solo plays of 10-20 minutes duration enacted by women from all walks of life.

TAKING THE CENTRE STAGE ANNIVERSARY AT LOKADHARMI

Lokadharmi Centre for Theatre in Kochi, which is also celebrating its 24th anniversary on March 27, is launching its publishing division on Saturday. The theatre group, founded by renowned theatre artist and director Chandradasan, will publish their books and organise a Khawali performance by their artists to mark the occasion. Renowned writer and critic M K Sanu and Sunil P Ilayidam will be the main guests at the event that also marks the reopening of Lokadharmi. “Every year on World Theatre Day, we celebrate award-winning artists in the group. Last year we had to cancel the function due to Covid. So we will be felicitating eight award-winning artists at this year’s function,” said Chandradasan. Lokadharmi will felicitate artists S Remesan (Asan Smaraka Puraskaram), Sajitha Madathil (Sahithya Academy and Sangeetha Nataka Academy Award), John Fernandez (Sangeetha Nataka Academy Award), Shirly Somasundaran (Bala Sahithya Institute Award), Jayachandran Thakazhikkaran (Folklore Academy Award) etc.

THE ZOO STORY AT CHAVARA

Chavara Cultural Centre in Ernakulam is celebrating World Theatre Day by presenting a play, The Zoo Story, by famous American playwright Edward Albee. The play presented by the Rangachetana theatre group in Thrissur is directed by T V Balakrishnan and translated by the late Bharat Gopy. The play will be staged at 10 am on Saturday for a limited audience, due to Covid-19 protocols.

NATAK TO PERFORM ACROSS KOCHI

NATAK is also organising programmes to celebrate World Theatre Day in Kochi. At Fort Kochi, artists will stage four open-air plays for the public. Film director Priyanandan is the chief guest at the event inaugurated by Kochi MLA K J Maxi. In Thripunithura, artists from the collective will present two children’s plays — Olaka, inspired by a poem by Kunjunni Mazhu, and Tarzan by famous actor and writer Jayaprakash Kuloor.