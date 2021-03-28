STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Aces stacked in favour of Kochi’s former mayor Tony Chammany

LDF banks on Maxi’s work as MLA & govt’s welfare measures; BJP’s Rajagopal hopes to win over people by mingling with them

Published: 28th March 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Tony Chammany (UDF)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi holds a very special place on the tourism map of Kerala. Kochi assembly constituency, which was Mattanchery till the 2011 delimitation, has a tradition of supporting UDF. However, in 2016, Kochi elected K J Maxi of CPM, which was indeed a jolt to the Congress. 

However, as the campaign intensifies, the Congress is hopeful of recapturing the constituency from the CPM. While the CPM has fielded sitting MLA Maxi again, the Congress played it cleverly by opting for Tony Chammany, who was the former mayor of Kochi. Since 20 of the divisions in Kochi Corporation belong to the Kochi assembly segment, Chammany is a familiar figure among Kochiites and the array of measures taken by him during his stint as the mayor would be an advantage, believe UDF leaders.

Meanwhile, the LDF is hopeful of retaining the seat. “We are getting a good response during the campaign. The work of Maxi as the MLA and the welfare schemes carried out by the LDF government are the major reasons for our confidence. He will improve his vote tally this year and  register a comprehensive victory,” said K M Riyad, CPM mandalam secretary.

In the 2016 elections, the margin of victory was 1,086 votes. There were some rumblings in the UDF camp over the candidature of Dominic Presentation in 2016. This year, there are no such issues in the Congress. Moreover, in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, Congress candidate in Ernakulam Hibi Eden secured 55 per cent of the total votes polled in Kochi assembly segment.

“The political atmosphere of Kochi is always favourable to the Congress. Moreover, while visiting the coastal areas like Chellanam and harbour, I can see that the fisher folks are very much apprehensive of the deep-sea trawling row,” said Chammany.

The BJP, meanwhile, has increased its vote share in West Kochi to 12 per cent in 2016 from the 5 per cent it received in the 2011 assembly polls. The NDA has fielded C G Rajagopal, fondly called Muthu, as its candidate. The campaign team of the NDA candidate said besides asking for votes, Rajagopal is trying to mingle more with the people, trying to learn about their issues.

Expressing solidarity with the people living in the coastal areas, Rajagopal staged a protest by entering the sea in Chellanam on Friday demanding a groyne (pulimuttu) in the area to prevent large-scale damage caused by sea attack. “If the NDA comes to power, I assure you that a pulimuttu will be built here,” he said. Twenty20 has fielded Shini Antony in the seat. “Though the left and right parties were given chances, the demands including the sea wall and pulimuttu are yet to be met,” said Charles Biju, president, Twenty 20, Chellanam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Tony Chammany UDF LDF Kerala Elections Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections 2021
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp