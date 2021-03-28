LDF will boost startup ecosystem: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday stressed the need to address unemployment issues in the state and promote startups. Addressing an election campaign at Tripunithura here, he promised to build five lakh homes if the LDF government returns to power.

He said the massive housing scheme of the LDF government for the homeless was a success. “If UDF comes to power, they will discard the Life Mission Project,” he said.

He assured that major investment and more employment opportunities will be created in the next five years. “Kerala is the most progressive state in the startup sector. Startups help young minds to elevate to new heights,” he said, adding that during the LDF rule, over 4,000 startup initiatives were supported and also aims to empower over 10,000 start-ups in the next five years if LDF returns to power. “The government will support and provide necessary assistance to create a brighter startup ecosystem in the state,” he said.