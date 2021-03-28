Man missing: Police suspect planned conspiracy in Vaiga death case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi city police, which are probing the disappearance of Sanu Mohan and the death of his 13-year-old daughter Vaiga, said they have received crucial evidence to prove it was a pre-planned one. Vaiga’s body was recovered from the Muttar river near Manjummel on Monday, while Sanu’s car was spotted crossing Walayar troll both going towards Tamil Nadu.

Investigation officers told TNIE that Sanu, who was working as an interior designer, might have concealed many of dealings from his family and wife Remya. “His wife told us that Sanu had told her two days before the incident that he had given his mobile for repair at a service centre in Kochi. He was using Remya’s phone after he left her at their relatives’ house in Alappuzha.

But we later found out that Sanu had sold his phone at a shop in Kochi. If he was indeed planning to sell his phone, why did he lie to his wife? Since this happened two days before he went missing, we believe he was plotting the whole incident,” said a police officer.

Police found Remya’s phone was switched off hours before Sanu’s car was spotted near his apartment at Kangarapady around 10pm last Sunday. “When we checked, we found that Kochi was the last mobile tower location that Remya’s phone showed. He might have switched off the phone hours before his disappearance. However, it is early to conclude that Sanu has a role in the death of his daughter,” said a senior police officer.

The special investigating team, which reached Coimbatore, has found that there was only one person in his car as it crossed over to Tamil Nadu. “Since the footage we received from Walayar toll booth lacked clarity, we could not identify the person in the vehicle. But we can understand there was only one person driving the car. But we are not sure whether it was Sanu who drove the vehicle,” said an officer part of the SIT.

The incident came to light after Vaiga’s uncle registered a man missing complaint at the Trikkakara police station on Monday. Sanu, after dropping his wife at a relative’s house in Alappuzha, came back to Kochi with his daughter. He claimed they were going to another relative’s house. The complaint was filed after Remya failed to establish contact with Sanu late Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating the role of the interstate quotation gang in the disappearance of Sanu. “A cheating case was registered against Sanu in Pune where he had worked as an interior designer. He had also borrowed money from his neighbours,” an officer told TNIE.