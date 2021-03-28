Patients demand resumption of operations at cancer centre 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The delay in the operation theatre at the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) resuming functioning is causing a lot of inconvenience to many. It has been over a year since the patients have been relying on OP consultation and chemotherapy at various hospitals. Though the patients were relieved after OP and chemotherapy resumed in the CCRC building itself at the Ernakulam Medical College, the travel to Kadavanthara -- 16 km away-- for further treatment is a major hassle.

As of now, patients who require surgery rely on the Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital in Kadavanthara. “This is really difficult for patients coming from afar. Most of the patients from central Kerala depend on the facility at CCRC and in the prevailing Covid scenario, patients using public transport encounter a lot of difficulty,” said Sujitha S, whose 62-year-old mother is undergoing treatment at the CCRC.

After more than a year, OP consultation and chemotherapy sessions resumed at the CCRC at its building at the Ernakulam MCH on March 8. “Talks are on with the authorities at the Medical College and the Aluva taluk hospital, where the Covid patients being treated at the hospital were to be shifted, to make arrangements for the Covid patients currently being treated at the MCH.

Now, the Covid patients treated at PVS hospital in Kaloor are also being shifted to the Aluva taluk hospital. If that happens, then due to the Covid patients being treated at the MCH, the students and house surgeons will risk exposure,” said Sanil Kumar of Justice Krishna Iyer Movement. “We hope that the operation theatre will be able to resume functioning by this month-end or in early April,” said a CCRC official.