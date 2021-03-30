Fixing the sleep bug

Dr Tinu Alby Dr George Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Sleep is an inactive state of body and mind. When one is asleep, consciousness is temporarily suspended for several hours. Sleep medicine is a medical speciality devoted to the diagnosis and therapy of sleep disturbances and disorders.Good night sleep is mandatory for refreshing the mind and body. Sleep is necessary for the regeneration of the immune system, nervous system, muscular system and refreshing the brain activities.

Normally, as we sleep a variety of changes occur in the respiratory and neuromuscular systemsassociated with respiration, including the relaxation of the upper airway. A normal person is rarely aware of these changes. But someone with a pre-existing neural or muscular system condition or a narrow upper airway might experience difficulty breathing. Sleep disorders are very common. 20% of the adult population face some form of sleep disorder. Apnoea is the cessation of airflow at the nostrils and mouth for at least 10 seconds.

Recurrent episodes of partial or complete upper airway obstruction during sleep which are usually terminated by arousal are called sleep apnoea syndrome.Similarly, snoring is a noise generated from the upper airway due to partial upper airway obstruction. More than it disturbing your spouse or family members, snoring is a sign of a narrow or even partially closed upper airway. The cessation of airflow in the presence of continued respiratory effort due to the partial obstruction of the upper airway is called Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA).

Risk factors

Most patients with symptomatic sleep apnoea are obese. The more obese the person, the more likely it is that he will have obstructive sleep apnea. Excess weight due to fat deposition on the abdomen and chest wall leads to a decrease in the lung’s capacity to expand (lung compliance) and increases the effort needed for breathing. Fat deposition in the muscles of the upper and lower airway will cause a reduction in their ability to expand.

A fat deposition will cause an increase in tongue size, weakening tongue muscles and causing the tongue to fall back, obstructing the airway.Alcohol and alcoholism and other sedative medications like psychiatric medications and sleeping pills can cause relaxation of the upper airway muscles, leading to OSA. The condition is also higher in men compared to women at a 2:1 ratio.The obstruction causing these problems could be anywhere in the airway — nose, throat to lower airways.

Polyps or swelling in the nose, gross deviation of the septum, cold due to allergy, the mass is seen behind the nose in children known as adenoids, other masses behind the nose, masses in the throat, swelling in the voice box or vocal cords etc may lead to snoringComplications Those experiencing disturbed sleep at night may experience excessive sleepiness during the day. They may sleep off

during meetings, while reading, sitting in public places or while driving. Lethargy, headache, inattention, lack of concentration in studies or work are also common symptoms.

Those who wake up frequently to use the toilet at night may be experiencing broken sleep due to obstructive sleep apnea. In men, snoring and sleep apnoea may also cause reduced sex drive due to reduced availability of oxygen at various organs. They are also at risk of developing blood pressure, heart diseases, stroke and diabetes.

When to see a doctor?

If you or someone in your family or friends circle experience snoring or sleep disorders, it is advisable to consult an ENT surgeon at the earliest. The physician will recommend appropriate tests to assess the patient’s general condition and differentiate between simple snoring and sleep apnoea.

A sleep study or Polysomnography test is usually advised. Sleep apnoea is detected and differentiated using information about airflow, oxygen saturation, and chest and abdominal movements.

ECG, EEG is taken to determine heart and brain activity during sleep. Similarly, to assess the site of obstruction, sleep nasendoscopy, CT scan and/or MRI scan may be required.

Treatments

Depending on the severity of breathing difficulty and site of obstruction, various treatment options are available. But lifestyle changes like weight loss and avoiding alcohol and cigarettes are vital. Treatment for associated diseases, such as high blood pressure, diabetes and thyroid disorder is also done.

Treatment is determined depending on the condition. A continuous positive airway pressure therapy will blow air via a tube and mask through the nasal and/or oral passageway to support the upper airway walls and prevent the collapse of the airway. Surgical options are reserved for correcting deviated nasal wall and for removing any mass seen in or behind the nose or in the throat.

(Dr Tinu is a consultant in ENT while Dr George is a senior consultant and head of ENT & Cochlear implant surgery at Lourdes Hospital)

