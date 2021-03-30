French diplomat promises support to Kochi Corp's projects

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The French consul-general in Puduchery and Chennai Lise Talbot Barre has assured financial and technical support for the sustainable urban development projects being implemented by the Kochi Corporation.

During a meeting with Mayor M Anilkumar at his chamber on Monday, the consul-general said, "Special consideration will be given to the sustainable urban transport project proposed in Kochi city." Talbot assured technical support to the corporation to handle the plastic waste menace.

The French government's Alliance Francaise will collaborate with Arts Space Kochi for cultural exchange with the city. It was also decided to start educational exchange projects between institutions in Kochi and France.