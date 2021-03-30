Hartals hurdle for young entrepreneurs, says Tharoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Criticising the CPM-led state government for its anti-development policies, Shashi Tharoor, MP, said here on Monday that red flag and hartals were the hurdles facing young entrepreneurs wishing to invest in Kerala.

"A comprehensive change in the state's education sector is the need of the hour. Tourism, which was severely hit, could be revived with eco-friendly tourism projects," he said while interacting with first-time voters in the Thrikkakara assembly constituency. He was campaigning for UDF candidate P T Thomas.

"The BJP is attempting to take the people to the 10th century," he added. Tharoor interacted with around 10,000 first-time voters via E-Guru, a specially designed software. Later, he attended an interactive session at Panampilly Nagar.