Hoarding hazard 

Especially with the abolition of advertisement taxes, structural check of hoardings and billboards in the city has come to a standstill.

Published: 30th March 2021 05:27 AM

A hoarding that fell on Banerjee Road in Kaloor on Friday

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: A heavy summer shower last week knocked down hoardings in many parts of the city. Regulating display of billboards and ensuring their quality and stability have been a long-standing headache for the corporation.

Last week, a brief summer shower brought down hoardings in prime areas in the city, including Banerjee Road in Kaloor. Luckily, there were no accidents or injuries. In 2019, a 23-year-old woman died in Chennai after a hoarding fell on her. The quality and stability of hoardings have always been an issue and Kochi Corporation has been struggling for years with proper norms and formalities to regulate billboards around the city. 

Especially with the abolition of advertisement taxes, structural check of hoardings and billboards in the city has come to a standstill. Over the last few years, the corporation couldn’t do much about removing over a thousand illegal hoardings around Kochi. Last year, these initiatives especially took a backseat owing to the pandemic. According to the Indian Road Congress policy, billboards must be placed 10m away from main roads and 100m away from junctions in such a way that they do not pose harm to commuters or obstruct traffic. In the city, however, many structures blatantly violate this rule. 

Looming danger
“Many years ago, at Shenoy, a commuter had a near-death experience with a hoarding falling on him. The civic body needs to take measures to make roads safer for people. For instance, insist on smaller boards than heavy ones that are more prone to structural weakness during rain and wind. They could also increase taxes on them so businesses are less inclined to invest in billboards,” says T N Prathapan, a social activist based in Vyttila. He added that illegal hoardings are very common in adjacent areas in Ponnurunni. According to data, the city had around 1,700 unauthorized hoardings as of September 2019.

Bobban K, the corporation superintendent engineer, claims the number would have increased now. The corporation also asserts that the hoardings that fell in the rain were illegal ones — those that the corporation never gave a licence for.  “We have been receiving complaints regarding the safety threat posed by billboards. We have formed a squad led by the overseer officials in the engineering department to track down unauthorised hoardings in the city. We will have the exact numbers in a few weeks. The corporation is also planning to set new bylaws,” he says. 

Fire and Rescue Services officials ad to rush to the sites where hoardings crashed on Friday to remove them and restore vehicular traffic. “Many of the billboards in the city are weak and dangerous to public safety. We have repeatedly addressed the issue at corporation meetings,” says Binoy Chandran, the officer at Fire & Rescue Station, Club Road.

