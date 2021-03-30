In love, in the wild

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the Muthuvans, a tribal community that migrated to the Western Ghats back in the day, the forest is not just shelter. It is where they found the treasure and trick to living. It is then, no wonder, that ‘penneduppu’, their wedding ritual involves a wild adventure

Picture this. A pursuit in a dense jungle leading to a wedding in the hills, celebrated with the bride and groom, solely accompanied by their bridesmaids and best boys - an enchanting experience like none other. Among the Muthuvans, a tribal community that migrated to the Western Ghats from Madurai, the aforementioned ritual, known as the ‘penneduppu’, was solemnised on the hills by a word of honour, beneath a picturesque waterfall, with the flora and fauna of the region as witnesses — a paradisal landscape.

The abandoned custom was rekindled by documentary filmmaker and independent journalist Shawn Sebastian’s latest, ‘Muthuvan Kalyanam’, part of filmmaker Bharatbala’s Virtual Bharat series, a 1,000-film enterprise that aims to discover and archive India’s rich culture.

Aji and Kalyani

The documentary, released on YouTube last month to rave reviews, chronicles the story of Aji and Kalyani. Permitted by the elders in the community, Kalyani and her friends hide in the forest as Aji and his band seek them. The latter has two choices — find Kalyani and marry her or return to his village and become a subject of ridicule. The chase, replete with an adventure of every kind involving wildlife, ends up fruitful. Encouraged by an idea that Bharatbala saw in a news article, the Virtual Bharat team set off to the pin code 686681, a settlement in Kuttampuzha, to ‘capture’ the communion.

The origin of the tradition, devoid of dowry and related social evils, is perhaps no surprise. Having migrated with their belongings, children and idols on their backs, the tribe braved the perils of the jungle to reach Kerala. The highest concentration of the community is now found in the Anamudi Hills. In all likeliness, they may have trusted the forest that sheltered their ancestors, to play the silent protagonist for the most ceremonial function of their lives. Upon realising that the ritual no longer exists, Shawn took the untold, alluring tradition, to further delve into the complexities of vanishing customs on account of disappearing forests.

So far-flung was the custom that the couple chosen was unaware of it until the crew stepped forward. “I had to explain to the community that this was not aligned to their mainstream gaze of cinema, albeit documentation for their younger generation, who are likely to miss out on their past. For example, the couple wasn’t well acquainted with the community’s traditions. They got to know about the intricacies of the culture during the filming process,” explains Shawn.

Act to recreate

Their consciousness was perhaps further elevated when they were asked to play themselves and recreate the custom that was followed by older generations. “As a filmmaker, I tried to make the short as participative as I can. For this very purpose, we chose the actors from the same community, who happened to get married a few months ago before the filming. This actualised the genuineness of the docu-drama. Additionally, with my journalistic instincts kicking in, I wanted to bring about representation. The bride and groom’s friends were from the same community so they had a sense of belonging. The tribal head, the Kani, who maintains social norms and laws, helped in producing a doc visually enriching in facts,” he says.

Cinematographer Sudeep Elamon’s gaze hit the mark with the scintillating visuals of untouched terrain. “For an outsider to get an artistic sense of the feel, the cinematography aspect was heightened with perhaps a bit of romanticising - the director’s vision in times of recreation,” Shawn says.

Paradise lost

While the tribe is no longer as isolated as earlier, it is at a price. Depleting forest cover and fragmentation have negatively impacted Muthuvan’s lifestyle. “As a director, the purpose of the film was to communicate the reality and take the viewers through the parting lines - ‘the forest is gone, so did our tradition’,” he says.

The younger generation may reap the benefits of accessibility but their relationship with the land is likely to deteriorate over time, according to the director. “The tribe must make efforts to make the upcoming generation more conscious of their noble past. Concurrently, they are entitled to the same luxuries as connectivity. Nevertheless, there should be a sustained feeling of what they represent,” adds Shawn.