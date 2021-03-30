STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

LDF releases manifesto for Kalamassery

The LDF on Monday released its 12-point manifesto for the Kalamassery constituency.

Published: 30th March 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

CPM flag

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The LDF on Monday released its 12-point manifesto for the Kalamassery constituency. The manifesto outlines the programmes for the comprehensive future development of the constituency.  

LDF candidate P Rajeev released the manifesto by giving the first copy to M P Sukumaran Nair, former special secretary to the chief minister, former Travancore Cochin Chemicals Ltd MD and former chairman of Kerala Minerals and Metals and Travancore Titanium. Rajeev said he has prepared the manifesto after three rounds of constituency visit and studying the problems plaguing the people there.

The manifesto includes providing jobs to 10,000 people through the digital platform. “The ‘Clean Kalamassery’ programme envisions the proper disposal of the waste generated in the constituency. The manifesto also lays thrust on infrastructure development. Developing Kalamassery into an educational hub too is a priority,” said Rajeev. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LDF Kalamassery Kerala Elections Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections 2021
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp