LDF releases manifesto for Kalamassery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The LDF on Monday released its 12-point manifesto for the Kalamassery constituency. The manifesto outlines the programmes for the comprehensive future development of the constituency.

LDF candidate P Rajeev released the manifesto by giving the first copy to M P Sukumaran Nair, former special secretary to the chief minister, former Travancore Cochin Chemicals Ltd MD and former chairman of Kerala Minerals and Metals and Travancore Titanium. Rajeev said he has prepared the manifesto after three rounds of constituency visit and studying the problems plaguing the people there.

The manifesto includes providing jobs to 10,000 people through the digital platform. “The ‘Clean Kalamassery’ programme envisions the proper disposal of the waste generated in the constituency. The manifesto also lays thrust on infrastructure development. Developing Kalamassery into an educational hub too is a priority,” said Rajeev.