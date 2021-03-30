STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Life of Vakkom Moulavi to come to the screens

Prominent journalist and writer C Rahim is all set to produce a documentary on Vakkom Moulavi, a valiant social reformer, scholar, and journalist. 

Published: 30th March 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Prominent journalist and writer C Rahim is all set to produce a documentary on Vakkom Moulavi, a valiant social reformer, scholar, and journalist. The documentary focuses on the life and works of the journalist, who was the publisher of the newspaper Swadeshabhimani. The filming of the documentary kicked off with a switch-on event by filmmaker, Padma Shri Adoor Gopalakrishnan on Monday. 

The event was held at Vakkom Moulavi Foundation Trust at Thekkumoodu in Thiruvananthapuram. 
According to C Rahim, the documentary is a biography of the Vakkom Moulavi who had a great nationalism and emphasized the need for modern education. 

The documentary is made in association with Vakkom Moulavi Foundation and the support of his grandson, A Suhair, who is the chairman of the trust. “My idea is to reach out to the public and aware them of Vakkom Moulavi as a person, reformer, freedom fighter, journalist, scholar and a good human being. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp