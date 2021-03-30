Life of Vakkom Moulavi to come to the screens

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Prominent journalist and writer C Rahim is all set to produce a documentary on Vakkom Moulavi, a valiant social reformer, scholar, and journalist. The documentary focuses on the life and works of the journalist, who was the publisher of the newspaper Swadeshabhimani. The filming of the documentary kicked off with a switch-on event by filmmaker, Padma Shri Adoor Gopalakrishnan on Monday.

The event was held at Vakkom Moulavi Foundation Trust at Thekkumoodu in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to C Rahim, the documentary is a biography of the Vakkom Moulavi who had a great nationalism and emphasized the need for modern education.

The documentary is made in association with Vakkom Moulavi Foundation and the support of his grandson, A Suhair, who is the chairman of the trust. “My idea is to reach out to the public and aware them of Vakkom Moulavi as a person, reformer, freedom fighter, journalist, scholar and a good human being.